Parents used water guns to try to fill pitchers held by their children before a movie night on the town lawn in Waukesha. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A view of downtown Chippewa Falls. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A passenger laughed and held the trophy after the driver she was riding with won during Tuesday Night Street Drags at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Vann Ambort, 7, of Prairie Du Sac, fished for bluegill off the Lake Decorah Boat Launch in Mauston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Woods rolled out under Holy Hill Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians, a Roman Catholic shrine in Hubertus. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
People chatted inside the milking barn at the Waupaca County Fair. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Fairgoers watched the truck and tractor pull at the Waupaca County Fair. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A buffalo head was hung on the wall of the gas station at Mauston Park Oasis. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Shops were lit at dusk along North Water Street in New London. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A giant statue of a cow stood outside of Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Joe McGrath of Waupaca worked at the Waupaca County Republicans booth at the Waupaca County Fair. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A girl turned cartwheels during Tuesday Night Street Drags at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
People waited to cross the street in Waukesha. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Fiberglass statues on the lawn outside of Fast Corporation in Sparta. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
People were silhouetted as they fished in the Wolf River at dusk in New London.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff