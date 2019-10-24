Parents used water guns to try to fill pitchers held by their children before a movie night on the town lawn in Waukesha. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA view of downtown Chippewa Falls. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA passenger laughed and held the trophy after the driver she was riding with won during Tuesday Night Street Drags at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffVann Ambort, 7, of Prairie Du Sac, fished for bluegill off the Lake Decorah Boat Launch in Mauston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffWoods rolled out under Holy Hill Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians, a Roman Catholic shrine in Hubertus. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPeople chatted inside the milking barn at the Waupaca County Fair. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFairgoers watched the truck and tractor pull at the Waupaca County Fair. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA buffalo head was hung on the wall of the gas station at Mauston Park Oasis. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffShops were lit at dusk along North Water Street in New London. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff A giant statue of a cow stood outside of Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffJoe McGrath of Waupaca worked at the Waupaca County Republicans booth at the Waupaca County Fair. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff A girl turned cartwheels during Tuesday Night Street Drags at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPeople waited to cross the street in Waukesha. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffFiberglass statues on the lawn outside of Fast Corporation in Sparta. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPeople were silhouetted as they fished in the Wolf River at dusk in New London.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff