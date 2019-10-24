When the bullet bore through her bedroom window, Stacey Hodges Harmon rolled off her bed and onto the ground, calling out in anguish for her youngest son, William, who had disappeared into the hall seconds before.
“I just lost it,” Harmon said. “I was screaming, crying, because I thought that he had gotten shot.”
She found her five-year-old curled up under a table in the front room of her apartment, silent, terrified, but physically unhurt. She called the police while she and William were still lying on the floor on that day this summer.
