Before the service, attendees clapped for the arrival of another person scheduled to give remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also has ties to Baltimore.

Among the first speakers Friday were scripture readings by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a presidential candidate, and Representative Marcia Fudge. Other scheduled speakers include former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will then offer remarks.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The funeral service for US Representative Elijah Cummings has begun with an honor guard draping his casket with a flag.

Also in attendance are former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar. Other dignitaries include Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Representative John Lewis of Georgia.

Advertisement

Mourners are filling the 4,000-seat sanctuary at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

The open casket was placed in the front of the sanctuary with wreaths on either side and an American flag folded in a triangle to the left.

The choir accompanied by live instruments sang hymns including ‘‘Holy, Holy Holy,’’ ‘'O How Precious’’ and ‘‘We’re Marching to Zion.’’ As people filed in, some stopped to pay respects at the casket. Others took their seats and clapped and sang along.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans is scheduled to perform a musical selection. The choir will also perform the hymn ‘‘The Church is One Foundation.’’

A series of other speakers include Cummings’ daughters, brother and wife. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will also give remarks toward the end of the service.

The funeral Friday is being held at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades. His bishop, Walter S. Thomas Jr., will deliver the eulogy.