Senator Bernie Sanders expressed support for striking Dedham teachers on Friday, tweeting “this takes courage.”

Sanders’ tweet came as Dedham teachers picketed in the first formal public school teacher strike in Massachusetts in 12 years. The teachers are striking over disagreements with administrators over pay, sexual harassment policies, health care coverage, and policies covering student cellphone use. Classes in Dedham were canceled Friday.

Sanders, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, said on Twitter that the teachers’ strike was part of a “movement” of workers “taking back their power at a scale we have not seen in recent memory.”