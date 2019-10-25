Senator Bernie Sanders expressed support for striking Dedham teachers on Friday, tweeting “this takes courage.”
Sanders’ tweet came as Dedham teachers picketed in the first formal public school teacher strike in Massachusetts in 12 years. The teachers are striking over disagreements with administrators over pay, sexual harassment policies, health care coverage, and policies covering student cellphone use. Classes in Dedham were canceled Friday.
Sanders, who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, said on Twitter that the teachers’ strike was part of a “movement” of workers “taking back their power at a scale we have not seen in recent memory.”
Right now there is a movement of workers across the country who are taking back their power at a scale we have not seen in recent memory. I stand with educators in Dedham, Massachusetts. This takes courage. https://t.co/KE1APXyI04— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019
Candidates in the Democratic presidential primary field have often expressed support for labor action in Massachusetts and elsewhere, with several stopping by the picket lines of striking Stop & Shop workers earlier this year.
Sanders appeared to be the first candidate in the field to publicly express support for the striking Dedham teachers in a tweet.
