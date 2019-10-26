DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Outgoing U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he asked President Donald Trump to make the phone call at the center of the impeachment inquiry because it was ‘‘important.’’

Speaking to reporters in Dubai on Saturday, Perry says he urged Trump to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for professional reasons and it had nothing to do with former Vice President Joe Biden or his son Hunter. Perry tells the Associated Press he never heard the word Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that once employed Biden’s son.