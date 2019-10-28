The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressuring Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

— In a major victory for House Democrats, a judge declared the impeachment inquiry was valid as it ordered the Department of Justice to turn over grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation on Friday.

— Charles Kupperman, a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington on Friday seeking guidance on what he described as conflicting orders on whether to testify in the impeachment inquiry. He is scheduled to be deposed on Monday.