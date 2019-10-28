The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressuring Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.
— In a major victory for House Democrats, a judge declared the impeachment inquiry was valid as it ordered the Department of Justice to turn over grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation on Friday.
— Charles Kupperman, a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington on Friday seeking guidance on what he described as conflicting orders on whether to testify in the impeachment inquiry. He is scheduled to be deposed on Monday.
Advertisement
— Appearing on ABC News “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff would not say when public hearings could be expected, but he called Bolton a “very important witness” and expressed hope that Bolton would testify.
— And in case you missed it Friday, NBC News published audio of a pair of accidental “butt dials” from Rudy Giuliani to a reporter in which the Trump lawyer criticizes the Bidens and expresses a need for cash.
What’s expected next:
— Kupperman is scheduled to testify in a closed door session, but despite House committee chairs pressing again on Sunday for him to appear, the Washington Post reports that it appears unlikely.
— National Security Council director for European affairs Alexander Vindman is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.
— Acting assistant secretary for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.
— The National Security Council’s senior director for Russian affairs, Timothy Morrison, is scheduled to testify on Thursday. Morrison is repeatedly referenced in the explosive opening statement from the State Department’s top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor.
Advertisement