(Bloomberg) -- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are essentially tied for first place among Democratic presidential contenders in the neighboring state of New Hampshire, according to a new CNN poll, leaving Joe Biden trailing slightly.

The poll shows Sanders with 21% support, while Warren has 18% and Biden has 15%, within the margin of error of 4.6 percentage points for Democratic respondents. Pete Buttigieg had 10% and all other candidates were in the single digits.

The same poll shows a steady decline for Sanders, who started at 31% support in October of 2017, and Biden, who hit a high of 35% in February of 2018. Warren’s support has never been above 19% in the poll, which is conducted by the University of New Hampshire.