Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a Catholic church in Florence, South Carolina, on Sunday because of his position on abortion.

The Rev. Robert Morey, the pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said he had to refuse the sacrament to Biden, a 2020 Democratic candidate for president who supports abortion rights.

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching,” he said in a statement. “I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.”