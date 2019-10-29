All month long, the Globe has been releasing its Back to the Battleground series examining what has changed for four crucial states since the 2016 election. Deputy D.C. Bureau Chief Liz Goodwin kicked off the project with a dispatch from Madison Heights, Mich., where she followed several families in the Chaldean Christian community — some of whom had supported Donald Trump in 2016 — who were caught up in the president’s ICE raids. Here, she discusses her reporting process and what she hopes readers will learn from the series.

Advertisement

You profiled families in Michigan’s Iraqi Christian community. How did you approach the work of identifying the subjects of the story?

One of our guiding principles with this project was not to go into these states with a preconceived notion about the kinds of voters or stories we were looking for. We wanted to be directed by people living in these states. So I was turned onto the idea of the Iraqi Christians by asking people in the Detroit area about what story in the region was undertold or surprising. Once I decided on them as my focus, a really smart local Chaldean lawyer pointed me toward Crystal Kassab Jabiro, a middle school teacher who voted for Trump in 2016 and then was horrified by the ICE raids on Chaldeans and threw herself into volunteering to help them. I found Ashourina Slewo, the subject who is fighting her father’s deportation, through Facebook. Multiple Chaldeans also pointed me to the best-known community leaders to talk to. It’s a fairly small community, and people were really helpful about connecting me to others.

Were you expecting to find the kind of fissures in the community that you did?

Advertisement

I wasn’t surprised that Chaldeans were processing the 2017 ICE raids in different ways because some Chaldeans were not directly affected by them at all, while others were very personally hurt by them. (And also, just generally, people are complicated!) The main fissures I observed were around wealth and how far back you immigrated to the United States. Some Iraqi Christians have been in the Detroit area for generations and aren’t as connected to the new wave of Iraqis who have arrived since the Iraq War. However, even wealthy Chaldeans who have long been established in the area came together to try to help those targeted by the raids. And the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce funds a nonprofit organization that gives more recent Iraqi arrivals assistance with finding jobs and learning English. So even though there are divisions within the community, there’s still a lot of overlap and sense of belonging that transcends them.

Generally, were people you approached eager to discuss politics, or were they hesitant? Why?

Some Chaldeans were hesitant to talk about politics because they feel like since the ICE raids, the topic has been a bit radioactive in the community. (This is actually common across many different groups of voters, though. People don’t want to offend anyone or start a commotion, and talking about politics these days often seems to do that!) I also had identified a couple of people who had family members caught up in the ICE raids but who still personally supported Trump. I thought that would have been a fascinating viewpoint to include in the story, but none of those people wanted to participate, which is understandable. On the other hand, some more progressive Chaldeans were eager to make clear that the community is not monolithic, and that many Chaldeans did not support Trump and still don’t.

Advertisement

What does the experience of Michigan’s Chaldean community tell us about how Donald Trump could fare in 2020?

Writing about the Chaldean community was a good reminder about just how narrow Trump’s margin of victory in Michigan was in 2016, underscoring the precarious position he’s in for 2020. Usually, a campaign wouldn’t have to worry about one relatively small enclave of voters in a state, but given Trump only carried Michigan by about 11,000 votes, angering this group of Iraqi Christians (or any group of voters there) could actually prove fatal to him. Polls have shown the president underwater in Michigan, and the campaign has attempted to broaden the map for 2020 by playing in other states — including Minnesota and Nevada — that they didn’t win last time. It’s impossible to know now whether the president will manage to carry Michigan again, but the Chaldeans’ experience shows that the president was wrong when he suggested there is nothing he can do that would lose him any voters. (“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” he once said on the campaign trail.) Some voters there have been turned off and plan to vote for someone else come Election Day. We just don’t know yet if the anger outweighs the support from other voters who are in his corner.

Advertisement

What’s the biggest thing you hope readers will take away from your reporting?

I hope readers get a glimpse of how rich and varied the United States is, and how people can have all kinds of concerns and backgrounds that defy stereotypes about what a Trump voter or Hillary/Democrat voter is.