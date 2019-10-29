(Bloomberg) -- The House plans to take its first vote to support the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Thursday as Democrats seek to nullify Republicans’ argument that the process is illegitimate.
The measure says the next phase of the impeachment process will be “open and transparent,” led by the Intelligence Committee, according to a draft posted by the House Rules Committee.
The resolution includes six committees that are pursuing investigations of the Trump administration and doesn’t limit the scope of their ongoing probes. It also does not set a timeline for potential articles of impeachment.
The measure would give the Intelligence panel’s top Republican the ability to suggest subpoenas for testimony and documents as long as the Democratic chairman agrees or the full committee votes to authorize it.
The resolution calls for the Intelligence Committee to send the final recommendation for impeachment to the Judiciary Committee, in consultation with the panel on Oversight and Foreign Affairs. That recommendation is to be made public, including all attachments and depositions. Other committees would also be authorized to send relevant items to the Judiciary Committee.
“The evidence we have already collected paints the picture of a president who abused his power by using multiple levers of government to press a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election,” the leaders of the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Judiciary panels said in a statement. “Following in the footsteps of previous impeachment inquiries, the next phase will move from closed depositions to open hearings where the American people will learn firsthand about the president’s misconduct.”