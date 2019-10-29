(Bloomberg) -- The House plans to take its first vote to support the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Thursday as Democrats seek to nullify Republicans’ argument that the process is illegitimate.

The measure says the next phase of the impeachment process will be “open and transparent,” led by the Intelligence Committee, according to a draft posted by the House Rules Committee.

The resolution includes six committees that are pursuing investigations of the Trump administration and doesn’t limit the scope of their ongoing probes. It also does not set a timeline for potential articles of impeachment.