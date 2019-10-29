— Several publications obtained copies of the opening statement of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a current White House national security official, who plans to say Tuesday that he raised concerns over the president’s conduct toward Ukraine twice out of a “sense of duty.”

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

According to the New York Times, Vindman is the first official to testify who listened to the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 that sparked a whistleblower complaint.

Read the opening statement here.

— President Trump appeared to preemptively react to Vindman’s testimony on Tuesday morning:

Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE. https://t.co/VYmW8bYcgS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday afternoon that the House would hold a formal vote to “affirm” the impeachment inquiry, marking the first time since the formal inquiry began that the full House will go on record as supporting the inquiry or opposing it.

What’s expected to happen next:

— Vindman is set to testify Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

— Acting assistant secretary for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

— The House vote to “affirm” the impeachment inquiry and set rules for which hearings and documents will be made public will be held Thursday.

— The National Security Council’s senior director for Russian affairs, Timothy Morrison, is scheduled to testify on Thursday. Morrison is repeatedly referenced in the explosive opening statement from the State Department’s top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor.