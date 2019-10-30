—The New York Times reported that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a current White House national security official, testified in a closed-door hearing Tuesday that he unsuccessfully attempted to restore “crucial words and phrases” to a summary of the call between President Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

— Vindman testified that where a set of ellipses appears in the summary, Trump claimed to Zelensky that there were “tapes” of Biden discussing Ukraine, according to the Times.

— President Trump is signaling he wants a change in how his allies are defending him in the impeachment inquiry. Republicans have primarily been attacking the closed door hearings led by House Democrats, but Trump urged them via tweet on Wednesday morning to “Go with substance and close it out!”

.....the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one. As he said, “No Pressure.” This Impeachment nonsense is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected. Rupublicans, go with Substance and close it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

— The House released the text of the resolution it will vote on to “affirm” the impeachment inquiry. Read it here.

What’s expected to happen next:

— Acting assistant secretary for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger is scheduled to testify at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

— The House vote to “affirm” the impeachment inquiry and set rules for which hearings and documents will be made public will be held Thursday. The vote will mark the first time since the formal inquiry began that House members will be forced to go on record over whether they are in support of it.

— The National Security Council’s senior director for Russian affairs, Timothy Morrison, is scheduled to testify on Thursday. Morrison is repeatedly referenced in the explosive opening statement from the State Department’s top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor.

