I have no doubt that so many people who have survived abusive revenge porn felt seen & heard today. You have many more chapters ahead sis & I look forward to all the good you’ll do. “We have an entire culture that needs to change and we see it with clarity today” @RepKatieHill

Pressley tweeted encouraging words to Hill on Thursday, writing that her farewell speech was a comfort to those who have been similarly violated.

Representative Ayanna Pressley is tweeting her support of California Democrat Katie Hill, who resigned from the House of Representatives this week after explicit photos were published online without her consent and she subsequently acknowledged a relationship with a campaign staffer.

Two publications posted nude photos of Hill without her consent, and Hill has suggested her estranged husband was behind the leak. So-called “revenge porn,” or the practice of posting intimate photos of a former partner to humiliate or intimidate them, is illegal in California.

Hill spoke for the last time on the House floor Thursday afternoon, apologizing for her actions.

Hill had admitted to a relationship with a female campaign aide but denied an allegation of an affair with a male congressional staff member, which would violate House rules. The House Ethics committee said last week it had opened a probe into the allegation. Though the relationship with the campaign aide is not a violation of ethics rules, Hill acknowledged that any sexual relationship with a subordinate is “inappropriate.”

But Hill spoke out against what she called a double standard that resulted in her resignation, while President Trump, accused of sexual assault by multiple women, remains in office.

“I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality, and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching,” Hill said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.