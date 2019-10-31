Thursday night, Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for former Deadspin writers who have been resigning en masse in the wake of a “stick to sports” demand from G/O Media, who purchased the site and several others in May.
“I stand with the former Deadspin workers who decided not to bow to the greed of private equity vultures like Jim Spanfeller. This is the kind of greed that is destroying journalism across the country, and together we are going to take them on,” Sanders tweeted.
Spanfeller is the CEO of G/O Media.
The clash between Deadspin’s staff and the site’s new ownership escalated Tuesday when interim editor Barry Petchesky tweeted that he had been fired for refusing to follow the new “stick to sports” directive.
Deadspin is a sports-focused site, but one that has long delved into politics, pop culture, and pretty much any other topic that allowed its writers to strike the site’s familiar wry tone.
