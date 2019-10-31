Thursday night, Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for former Deadspin writers who have been resigning en masse in the wake of a “stick to sports” demand from G/O Media, who purchased the site and several others in May.

“I stand with the former Deadspin workers who decided not to bow to the greed of private equity vultures like Jim Spanfeller. This is the kind of greed that is destroying journalism across the country, and together we are going to take them on,” Sanders tweeted.

Spanfeller is the CEO of G/O Media.