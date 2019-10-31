Warren has been a big proponent of the pledge, a version of which she agreed to in her heated 2012 race with former senator Scott Brown. Asked by the Globe Wednesday whether she thinks Markey should agree to a similar pledge proposed by Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III on Sept. 25, Warren didn’t straight out say yes — but she did stress how important she thinks it is.

His colleague, Elizabeth Warren, whose endorsement Markey has loudly trumpeted, sure seems to think he should.

Senator Edward J. Markey still hasn’t said whether he will accept his top rival’s month-old proposal to sign a so-called People’s Pledge to limit outside political spending in the primary race.

Advertisement

“Look, I still support the People’s Pledge. I think I think it’s one way to help reduce the influence of big money in politics,” Warren said, speaking with reporters following a town hall event in Durham, N.H. “I also think it’s important because it meant that every ad that got run in my race with Scott Brown — either my name had to be on it or Scott Brown’s name had to be on it. And I think that has an impact. You gotta take responsibility.”

She did not mention Markey by name.

“The campaign is reviewing the proposal. Senator Markey is proud of his long support for campaign finance reform,” said Markey senior campaign director John Walsh.

Warren endorsed Markey’s reelection bid in February, and the Malden Democrat quickly released a video of her singing his praises when news broke in August that Kennedy was weighing a primary challenge to him.

Markey has embraced the People’s Pledge before. In the 2013 special election race to fill the Senate seat that opened up when John Kerry became secretary of state, the Malden Democrat called such a pledge “key” so voters know who is supporting each candidate, since outside groups do not have to disclose their donors. He repeatedly criticized his Republican opponent, Gabriel E. Gomez, for declining to sign the pledge.

Advertisement

This time — unlike in 2013 — Markey is not the favored candidate, and he’s facing a rival with serious fund-raising chops.

The other Democrat vying for Markey’s Senate seat, Boston labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, accepted Kennedy’s proposal the day he made it. She simultaneously blasted it as an example of a cheap campaign “gimmick” that she said had characterized both the Kennedy and Markey campaigns to date.

Kennedy’s campaign said it proposed terms similar to the pledges agreed to in the 2012 Senate contest between Warren and Brown as well as in the 2013 Senate primary that Markey won. In those cases, candidates agreed that any time a third-party political group ran an ad on TV, radio, or digital platforms, or sent a direct mailing, the candidate benefiting from the expenditure would donate half of its cost to a charity of the opponent’s choosing.

The pact Warren and Brown signed in 2012 was considered groundbreaking. A 2013 analysis by Massachusetts Common Cause, a group that advocates for campaign finance reform, concluded that despite the Warren-Brown contest being the most expensive congressional race of 2012, the pledge drastically reduced outside spending compared with other expensive races that year.

The analysis found that it slashed the relative influence of wealthy donors to the benefit of small-dollar donors, and also led to far less negative advertising overall.

Advertisement

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.