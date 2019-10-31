— The Washington Post reported that after White House lawyer John Eisenberg was approached by national security official Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman with concerns about Trump’s Ukraine call, Eisenberg suggested the transcript be moved to a classified server. Democrats are reportedly requesting that Eisenberg appear for a deposition, along with his deputy, Michael Ellis.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

Advertisement

— House impeachment investigators have requested that former national security adviser John Bolton to appear for questioning, but his lawyer told reporters that Bolton would not appear without a subpoena compeling him to do so.

— NPR reported that the National Security Council’s top Russia adviser, Tim Morrison, who is scheduled to testify before House investigators today, will leave his job. Morrison is the source of information about a quid pro quo provided to investigators by Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor. Taylor testified that Morrison said he was told by Ambassador Gordon Sondland of an explicit quid pro quo with Ukraine. Got all that? Here’s a refresher on Taylor’s testimony.

Former top national security adviser to President Donald Trump, Tim Morrison, arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

What’s expected to happen next:

— The House is expected to vote on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry after weeks of Republican complaints that no such vote had been taken. The resolution will also lay out ground rules for future public hearings as well as formalize procedures into how articles of impeachment could be drafted. Read the text of the resolution here. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to hold her weekly press conference at 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

— The House goes on recess next week and returns Monday, Nov. 11.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.