“We don’t need to raise taxes on the middle class by one penny to finance Medicare for All,” Warren wrote, sticking to a promise that has drawn heavy scrutiny from her opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The proposal, which would require $20.5 trillion in new funding over the next 10 years, relies largely on employer contributions and new taxes on the financial sector, large corporations, and the very highest earners.

WASHINGTON—After weeks of pressure from her rivals, Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday released a plan that lays out how she would raise trillions of dollars to pay for a Medicare For All healthcare system without raising taxes for the middle class .

Advertisement

The detailed plan marks her campaign’s first detailed foray into health care policy, and comes after Warren’s embrace of Medicare for All, a system of government-run health insurance pushed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, has been criticized by her opponents who said she had not been straightforward about its cost.

In a Medium post published Friday, Warren offered her 9,275-word retort, imagining a health care system that she said would cost slightly less than the projected cost of the current system over the same period — $52 trillion — but would cover everyone and would cut out the need for individual health care spending.

“Over the next ten years, individuals will spend $11 trillion on health care in the form of premiums, deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket costs,” Warren wrote. “Under my Medicare for All plan, that amount will drop from $11 trillion to practically zero.”

Her plan marks a departure from Sanders’ approach to funding Medicare for All, which he has said will require raising taxes on the middle class. At September’s presidential debate and in other public appearances, Warren was been unwilling to say that, causing some of her rivals to call her evasive.

Advertisement

Warren would fund her plan with $8.8 trillion in employer contributions, and nearly $7 trillion in taxes on financial firms, large corporations and a higher wealth tax on people with more than a billion dollars. Those wealthy individuals would be taxed 6 cents on each dollar above a billion. That is on top of Warren’s previously proposed “ultra millionaire tax” — a centerpiece of her campaign — that levies a 2-cent tax on fortunes above $50 million.

Warren also said her plan would generate $1.4 trillion for the system from taxes at existing rates on the additional take-home pay of Americans since many of them will no longer have healthcare premiums deducted from their paychecks. She also said some funding for the plan could come from immigration reform and defense spending cuts.

Warren backed up her cost and revenue estimates with analyses from economists and health care experts including Donald Berwick, Simon Johnson, Betsey Stevenson and Mark Zandi.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@jessbidgood