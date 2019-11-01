The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

What happened Thursday

— The House voted 232-196 to formalize the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, marking the first time since the inquiry began that members were forced to go on record either in support or opposition to it. It was a largely party line vote, with no Republicans supporting the House resolution, and two all but Democrats voting in favor. The Globe’s Jazmine Ulloa and Ryan Wangman describe the mood on Capitol Hill.