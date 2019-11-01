The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.
What happened Thursday
— The House voted 232-196 to formalize the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, marking the first time since the inquiry began that members were forced to go on record either in support or opposition to it. It was a largely party line vote, with no Republicans supporting the House resolution, and two all but Democrats voting in favor. The Globe’s Jazmine Ulloa and Ryan Wangman describe the mood on Capitol Hill.
— White House national security aide Tim Morrison confirmed testimony that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland told Morrison of an explicit quid pro quo related to Ukraine: That promised military aid would not be sent until Ukraine’s president committed to investigating Trump’s political rivals.
What’s expected to happen next
— Lawmakers break today for recess, and will return on Nov. 12.
— Several Trump administration officials are scheduled be deposed by investigators on Monday, including a top aide to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, though none have responded to a subpoenas.
— House Democratic leaders would like to see public hearings wrapped up by Thanksgiving, according to the New York Times.
