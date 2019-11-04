Not every community has an election scheduled on Tuesday. The Massachusetts secretary of state’s office has a list of cities and towns holding elections, along with their polling hours, here . The polls are open in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Is there an election in my town? What time are the polls open?

Voters in many cities and towns across the state will go to the polls to elect local candidates for office on Tuesday. Policies for municipal elections sometimes differ from state and federal elections, so here’s what you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday.

Can I vote early?

No, early voting is not available for municipal elections.

What races are on the ballot?

Voters on Tuesday will elect local officials (Think: mayor, city council, or school committee) but the specific races vary by community. In Boston, voters will elect four candidates to at-large city council seats, plus weigh in on several city council district-wide races. Here’s the Globe’s guide to the candidates.

The city of Boston will also have a nonbinding question on the ballot asking residents whether they support changing the name of Roxbury’s Dudley Square to Nubian Square.

How can I find out who is on my ballot?

Most cities and towns preview ballots on their websites. A list of Boston candidates can be found here. A Cambridge candidate list can be found here, and a Somerville candidate list is available here.

Where is my polling place?

The secretary of state’s website has a handy tool that allows voters to find their polling places by entering their address.

What about beyond Massachusetts? Are there any important races to watch nationally?

Yes. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kentucky voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect governors. In Virginia, pundits are watching state legislative races to see if either Virginia’s House of Delegates or state Senate will flip from red to blue. For Virginia Democrats, flipping the General Assembly could be an early indication of voter enthusiasm heading into 2020.

