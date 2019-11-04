Covfefe won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint to kick off Day 2 of the Breeders’ Cup Sunday. She broke poorly but rallied under Joel Rosario to win by three-quarters of a length.

The nonsense word, famously tweeted by President Donald Trump in 2017, has galloped back into the winner’s circle thanks to a 3-year-old filly of the same name that won a Breeders’ Cup event over the weekend.

The win didn’t go without notice at the White House. President Donald Trump retweeted a mention of the made-up word and the horse’s victory early Monday, suggesting it may have “deep meaning.”

“Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning!

In May, 2017, Trump tweeted the seemingly incomplete message overnight. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the now-deleted tweet read.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!” Trump posted the next morning.

Despite Covfefe’s victory at Santa Anita, the weekend’s Breeder’s Cup Classic was marred by a fatal injury to 15-1 long shot Mongloian Groom on Saturday night. The horse was euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind leg, the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since December.

