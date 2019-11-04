The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

What happened over the weekend:

— The lawyer for whistle-blower said over the weekend that his client would be willing to answer written questions from Republicans. Trump reacted to the news in a tweet on Monday morning, calling written answers “not acceptable.”