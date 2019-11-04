The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.
What happened over the weekend:
— The lawyer for whistle-blower said over the weekend that his client would be willing to answer written questions from Republicans. Trump reacted to the news in a tweet on Monday morning, calling written answers “not acceptable.”
— President Trump sent dozens of tweets over the weekend attacking the impeachment inquiry. In one tweet, Trump appeared to suggest that even if there were a quid pro quo in which he released military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into his political rivals, it would not be wrong.
False stories are being reported that a few Republican Senators are saying that President Trump may have done a quid pro quo, but it doesn’t matter, there is nothing wrong with that, it is not an impeachable event. Perhaps so, but read the transcript, there is no quid pro quo!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019
— The House is on recess until next week, though the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry are continuing their work.
What’s expected to happen next:
— Four Trump administration officials are scheduled to be deposed on Monday, but several reports indicate they’re unlikely to appear. The officials scheduled to testify include two national security council lawyers, a staffer at the federal Office of Management and Budget, and a senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
