The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

What happened over the weekend:

— The lawyer for whistle-blower said over the weekend that his client would be willing to answer written questions from Republicans. Trump reacted to the news in a tweet on Monday morning, calling written answers “not acceptable.”

— President Trump sent dozens of tweets over the weekend attacking the impeachment inquiry. In one tweet, Trump appeared to suggest that even if there were a quid pro quo in which he released military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into his political rivals, it would not be wrong.

— The House is on recess until next week, though the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry are continuing their work.

What’s expected to happen next:

— Four Trump administration officials are scheduled to be deposed on Monday, but several reports indicate they’re unlikely to appear. The officials scheduled to testify include two national security council lawyers, a staffer at the federal Office of Management and Budget, and a senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

