In this small waterfront city where Giani DiTrapani grew up, going to church and voting Republican felt like a package deal he didn’t even have to think about, like the fries and a coke that come with a hamburger.

“Most of the people in my hometown are conservative,” Giani, now 21, said. “If you’re conservative, you’re Christian, and if you’re Christian, you’re conservative.”

His evangelical faith and conservative values were another way he bonded with his mom, Lucy Wisson, a fitness instructor who doted over her middle child and imagined he might go into politics one day.