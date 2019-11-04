House committees released their first two transcripts on Monday from closed-door depositions of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to the secretary of state.

“The American public will begin to see for themselves the evidence that the committees have collected,” the Democratic committee chairmen said in a statement. “With each new interview, we learn more about the president’s attempt to manipulate the levers of power to his personal political benefit.“