(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a new policy proposal Tuesday that she would set pay raises for military service members “at or above the Employment Cost Index” if elected president.
Her plan for the U.S. armed forces also includes a move to “prosecute sexual harassment as a standalone crime under military law,” and “set a goal of cutting veteran suicides in half within my first term.”
Warren said she’d take military funds that President Donald Trump has redirected to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and use them to pay for Defense Department child care centers and schools on bases. Her pay proposal would peg troops’ salaries to a faster rate of inflation that tracks overall employment changes.
Her proposal, which was published on Medium.com, didn’t include a price tag or a financing mechanism, but she called for “reining in our bloated defense budget and reducing the influence of defense contractors at the Pentagon, and bringing our troops home responsibly.”