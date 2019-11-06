Here’s a look at the unofficial results from Boston’s city council election and ballot question.

City Councilor at large (*indicates incumbent)

City Councilor District 4

City Councilor District 5

City Councilor District 7

City Councilor District 8

City Councilor District 9

Incumbent councilors in Districts 1, 2, 3, and 6 ran unopposed.

Ballot question 1: “Do you support the renaming/changing of the name of Dudley Square to Nubian Square?”

Yes: 24,207/ 45.70%

No: 28,763/ 54.30%

See more election results from around Massachusetts.