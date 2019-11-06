Here’s a look at the unofficial results from Boston’s city council election and ballot question.
In Boston:
With 100 percent of precincts reporting citywide
City Councilor at large (*indicates incumbent)
City Councilor District 4
City Councilor District 5
City Councilor District 7
City Councilor District 8
City Councilor District 9
Incumbent councilors in Districts 1, 2, 3, and 6 ran unopposed.
Ballot question 1: “Do you support the renaming/changing of the name of Dudley Square to Nubian Square?”
Yes: 24,207/ 45.70%
No: 28,763/ 54.30%