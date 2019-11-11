The New York Times first reported Patrick is considering a last-minute entry into a crowded field, a move that comes days after former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg was also said to be thinking about running.

A presidential bid would mark a turnaround from what Patrick said nearly a year ago, when he announced in early December 2018 that he would not be running for president, citing “the cruelty of our elections process.” Until then, he had been testing the waters for a nationwide campaign.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is “strongly considering” entering the 2020 Democratic field of presidential candidates, according to a person familiar with his plans, and may announce this week.

The Times report, which cites two Democrats with knowledge of the situation, states that Patrick told Democratic officials he is considering throwing his hat in the ring because “he doesn’t think that any of the candidates running have established political momentum” and that “there is an opening for somebody who can unite both liberals and moderate Democrats.”

Patrick has not made a final decision on whether to run and faces fast-approaching deadlines to get on the ballot in key states, according to a separate report from the Associated Press. New Hampshire, the first state to hold a primary contest, has a Friday deadline.

Patrick has been talking with Democratic operatives and donors about launching a campaign, according to the AP. His deliberations come as some Democrats express uncertainty about the party’s current crop of contenders.

If Patrick indeed decides to make a go of a presidential campaign, he’ll be running against fellow Massachusetts politician Elizabeth Warren, who is at or near the top of public opinion polls in recent weeks and months.

Patrick, the first black governor of Massachusetts, served from 2007 to 2015, and is a close friend and ally of former president Barack Obama who supported Obama during his presidential campaign.

During his tenure as governor, Patrick secured reforms in transportation, education, and ethics; launched initiatives that stimulated the clean energy and biotechnology industries; and legalized casinos. However, he also was besieged by management problems in health care, child welfare, and unemployment benefits that bruised the faith in government he was determined to restore.

Should he run, Patrick’s business record could also open him up to attacks. Since leaving office, he has been a managing director at Bain Capital, the investment firm Democrats vilified when its founder and Patrick’s predecessor as governor, Mitt Romney, ran for president. Patrick also worked for Texaco, Coca-Cola, and other corporate giants.

Patrick’s family life may also weigh on him if he decides to run. His wife, Diane, was hospitalized for depression in 2007, as she reeled from the unrelenting pressure of his first run for governor.

Material from the Associated Press and previous Globe coverage from Michael Levenson was used in this report.