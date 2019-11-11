The Times report, which cites two Democrats with knowledge of the situation, states that Patrick told Democratic officials he is considering throwing his hat in the ring because “he doesn’t think that any of the candidates running have established political momentum” and that “there is an opening for somebody who can unite both liberals and moderate Democrats.”

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is considering entering the 2020 Democratic field of presidential candidates, according to a Monday evening report from The New York Times , a move that comes days after former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg was also said to be thinking about running.

Advertisement

The notion is a turnaround from what Patrick said nearly a year ago, when he announced in early December 2018 that he would not be running for president, citing “the cruelty of our elections process.” Until then, he had been testing the waters for a nationwide campaign.

“I hope to help in whatever way I can. It just won’t be as a candidate for president,” Patrick then said in a message posted to Facebook.

If Patrick indeed decides to make a go of a presidential campaign, he’ll be running against fellow Massachusetts politician Elizabeth Warren, who has been polling as a Democratic frontrunner in recent weeks and months.

This breaking news story will be updated.