Kanter tweeted a photo of himself standing outside the US Capitol building Tuesday morning. He’s scheduled to appear at a press conference at 2:30 p.m., according to a press release, and will also meet with Representative Seth Moulton for a briefing on human rights in Turkey, according to the AP.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter will appear at a press conference alongside Senators Edward J. Markey and Ron Wyden in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as the lawmakers introduce legislation condemning President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey ahead of his White House visit.

Kanter, who was raised in Turkey, is a frequent and outspoken critic of Erdogan and has become a target of the Turkish leader and his allies. The Turkish government revoked Kanter’s passport in 2017 and later issued a warrant for his arrest. Kanter has missed games outside of the US for fear of arrest or retaliation for his views if he travels abroad.

Kanter met with Markey and Wyden over the summer in hopes of finding a way to be able to compete internationally.

Advertisement

Last month, Kanter said he was harassed by pro-Erdogan individuals as he left a Cambridge mosque with teammate Tacko Fall.

Kanter told the Globe at the time that he had never seen the two men before and that they cursed at him, called him “traitor,” indicated that he should not be here, and made an obscene gesture at him.

In a widely read Boston Globe op-ed in the wake of the incident, Kanter vowed to continue speaking out.

“As they increase the pressure, I raise my voice. I won’t be deterred. They’re wasting their time,” Kanter wrote of the Turkish government.

Erdogan’s White House visit, planned for Wednesday, has been condemned by Democrats and even a small number of Republicans in the wake of Turkey’s invasion of Syria.

Advertisement

In a letter sent last week, 17 House lawmakers urged Trump to rescind his invitation to Erdogan, citing the invasion.

“President Erdogan’s calamitous actions in Syria follow a long list of disconcerting steps under his leadership,” the group of 15 Democrats and two Republicans wrote.

Previous Globe coverage was used in this report. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.