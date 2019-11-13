The announcement might involve a video and a trip to New Hampshire, a state Patrick is expected to make central to his 11th-hour strategy, according to another person familiar with the campaign’s plans.

Patrick on Wednesday called Democratic Party leaders, elected officials, and supporters, telling them he will enter the race as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the calls.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is expected to announce as early as Thursday that he is launching a late-entry campaign for the White House, according to two people familiar with the plans, leaping into a crammed and fluid Democratic field with roughly 80 days before the official starting gun of the party’s primary race.

The news that Patrick was calling Democrats to inform them he had decided to run was first reported by CNN.

Prominent Democrats and even close allies of the two-term governor greeted word that Patrick was re-considering a run with deep skepticism — that he could successfully compete when most of his top rivals have been building out campaign operations for close to a year.

“It’s very difficult to believe that he can marshall the resources he would need to actually launch a last minute campaign,” said Vincent Frillici, who was national finance director for former Connecticut senator Chris Dodd, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008.

But other Democrats say the see an opening for Patrick — albeit one constricted by the primary calendar and available resources — to gain traction in the crowded field.

“He reaches into people’s souls and allows them to see we can find a better way to work together without giving up his principles,” said former congressman Michael Capuano, who considers Patrick a good friend and endorsed him early in his first bid for governor, when Patrick wasn’t not well known. Speaking to the Globe earlier Wedneday, Capuano said he did not know if Patrick had decided to run.

“He’s got the energy, he’s got the passion, and if he does it, I think America will be well served.”