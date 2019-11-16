LONG BEACH, Calif. — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is introducing himself to thousands of Democratic activists in California with the message that he’s running to be the president for everyone, not just the party faithful.

Patrick says that doesn’t mean he’s running on a moderate agenda, but he didn’t delve into his own policy goals.

Patrick’s appearance Saturday at the California Democratic Party’s convention is his first at a major party gathering since his last-minute entrance into the presidential primary.