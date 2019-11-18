(Bloomberg) -- The private equity industry has once again drawn the ire of Senator Elizabeth Warren -- this time over its financing of a record label.

Carlyle Group LP helped finance celebrity manager Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group LLC, pop star Taylor Swift’s former record label, where she recorded her first six albums. Swift has claimed the label has blocked her efforts to buy back her music and from performing her biggest hits in public. Big Machine has disputed Swift’s version of events.

In a tweet last week, Swift appealed to the Washington-based buyout firm for help addressing the situation after failing to resolve the controversy privately. Warren, a Democratic candidate for president, responded on Saturday and said she has a plan to rein in private equity firms.