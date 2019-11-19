Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman gave a moving tribute to his father — and to American democracy — as he made his opening statement in the House impeachment hearing on Tuesday, assuring his father he would not be harmed for speaking out in the impeachment hearings.

Vindman contrasted the public impeachment hearings, where government officials are testifying openly against President Trump, with authoritarian governments around the world where dissent is not tolerated.

“My simple act of appearing here today, just like the courage of my colleagues who have also truthfully testified before this Committee, would not be tolerated in many places around the world,” Vindman said, noting that in Russia, “offering public testimony involving the President would surely cost me my life.”