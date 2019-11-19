Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman gave a moving tribute to his father — and to American democracy — as he made his opening statement in the House impeachment hearing on Tuesday, assuring his father he would not be harmed for speaking out in the impeachment hearings.
Vindman contrasted the public impeachment hearings, where government officials are testifying openly against President Trump, with authoritarian governments around the world where dissent is not tolerated.
“My simple act of appearing here today, just like the courage of my colleagues who have also truthfully testified before this Committee, would not be tolerated in many places around the world,” Vindman said, noting that in Russia, “offering public testimony involving the President would surely cost me my life.”
He also spoke directly to his father, who fled the Soviet Union when Vindman was a young child, and said that his ability to speak out was protected in the United States.
“Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to United States of America in search of a better life for our family. Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”
Vindman, who arrived on Capitol Hill in military blue, testified that he alerted the National Security Council’s lead counsel to his concerns about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
WATCH: Vindman tells his father that he made the right decision in moving to America 40 years ago, adding: "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/OcByjC4mjF— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 19, 2019
