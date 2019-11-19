White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday claimed that Obama administration aides left behind mean-spirited notes for incoming Trump officials during the transition period in 2017, though she did not provide evidence for the claim and a number of Obama-era officials denounced it as false.

In an interview, Grisham told conservative radio show host John Fredericks, “We came into the White House. I’ll tell you something, every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it.’”

In a statement to CNN, Grisham later downplayed her comments and said it was only a problem in some offices.