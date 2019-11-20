Senator Bernie Sanders: “What the scientists are telling us is if we don’t get our act together within the next eight or nine years, we’re talking about cities all over the world, major cities going underwater, we’re talking about increased drought, we’re talking about increased extreme weather disturbances.”

Here’s a look at how some of their claims from Atlanta stack up with the facts:

WASHINGTON — Ten Democrats seeking the presidency vied for advantage Wednesday night in a debate just over two months before the primary voting begins.

THE FACTS: To be clear, the world’s big cities aren’t going to go underwater for good in as soon as eight to nine years. The Vermont senator’s reference to eight to nine years seems to refer to standard warnings of the expected temperature increases kicking in by roughly 2030, and the progressively worse weather extremes that will keep following.

Former vice president Joe Biden: “The fact is the vast majority of Democrats do not support Medicare for All.”

THE FACTS: That statement is at odds with a Kaiser Family Foundation poll out this week. It found that 77 percent of Democrats support Medicare for All.

Even more — 88 percent — support a “public option” proposal such as the one Biden advocates. It would allow people to buy into a new government insurance plan modeled on Medicare, but it would not completely replace private insurance. Overall, 53 percent of Americans support Medicare for All, while 43 percent oppose it, according to the Kaiser poll.

It’s also true, though, that public support for Medicare for All declines when costs and other, similar details are introduced in the polling.

