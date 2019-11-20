Sondland informed Pompeo in mid-August about a draft statement that Sondland and another U.S. diplomat had worked on with the Ukrainians that they hoped would persuade Trump to grant Ukraine’s new president the one-on-one meeting he was seeking, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were intended to be private.

Gordon Sondland, the diplomat at the center of the House impeachment inquiry who is to testify Wednesday, kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apprised of his efforts to pressure Ukraine’s leaders to commit publicly to investigations President Trump wanted, two people briefed on the matter said.

Later that month, Sondland discussed with Pompeo the possibility of arranging a face-to-face meeting in which President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine would promise Trump that he would pursue investigations Trump sought.

Pompeo approved of the plan, which was meant to break a logjam in relations between the two countries, the people said, but the meeting between the two leaders never happened.

The disclosures tie Pompeo more directly than was previously known to the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Sondland is expected to face tough questions Wednesday about gaps and misleading statements in his initial closed-door interview with impeachment investigators on Oct. 17, an account that he has already been forced to revise once in response to other witness testimony.

After initially testifying that he “never” thought there was any precondition on $391 million in U.S. security aid to Ukraine frozen by Trump, Sondland later submitted a three-page declaration saying “I do now recall” telling a senior Ukrainian official that “resumption of the U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

The “anti-corruption statement” would commit Ukraine to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 conspiracy theory involving Democrats, a statement that Ukrainian officials had resisted making.

In the statement, Sondland said that he did not know why Trump suspended the aid and that he “presumed” the connection after weeks went by without the money being released. Democrats will certainly press him about whether the president himself ever linked the aid to the investigations the way Sondland did in his Sept. 1 conversation with the Ukrainian official.

Sondland only offered this new account after William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Timothy Morrison, then the top Europe adviser at the National Security Council, told House investigators about it.