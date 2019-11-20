It’s the first time this election cycle there has been a moderating panel entirely made up of women, though it has happened in past years.

MSNBC primetime host Rachel Maddow, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker will pose questions to the ten candidates on stage.

The Democratic debate hosted Wednesday by MSNBC and The Washington Post will have an all-female moderating team.

“It’s exciting that we are four women, but the true sign of progress is when that is just the norm,” Parker told Glamour magazine in an interview ahead of the debate.

In another departure from past election cycles, four of the ten candidates on the debate stage are women: Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

Wednesday’s debate comes at a pivotal point in Democratic race: The Iowa caucuses are less than three months away, but a clear front-runner has not yet emerged in the race for the nomination.

The debate will air on MSNBC and will stream on washingtonpost.com and msnbc.com beginning at 9 p.m.

