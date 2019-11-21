NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has given no indication whether it plans to address on the air a segment where a guest on Laura Ingraham’s show seemed to question whether Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was a spy.

Lawyer David Pressman said Thursday that this and other Fox segments have left his client feeling threatened. Pressman says Vindman is considering moving his family onto an Army base for safety. Vindman testified in the House impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.