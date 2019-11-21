“I’m honored by this opportunity to do more for the American people and will do my best to follow the honorable example that Chairman Cummings left for us all,” Maloney said in a statement. “There’s much work to be done, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Maloney, the panel’s most senior Democrat, defeated Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly 133-86 in a secret ballot by House Democrats on Wednesday among the two finalists and will replace the late Elijah Cummings as the committee’s chair. The panel is one of three House committees involved in the House impeachment proceedings into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Representative Stephen Lynch lost his bid to become the chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee to New York Representative Carolyn Maloney, who becomes the first woman to head the powerful committee.

Lynch, who is fourth in seniority among committee Democrats, dropped out of consideration before Wednesday’s vote after he reportedly failed to garner enough support on Tuesday from the party’s steering committee, which is made up of leadership appointees and recommends members for committee spots. On the steering committee’s first ballot for recommendation, Lynch finished third behind Maloney and Connolly but ahead of California Representative Jackie Speier.

The Massachusetts representative is the son of an ironworker and served in both chambers of the state legislature before he was elected to Congress in 2001. Lynch is chairman of the Oversight panel’s national security subcommittee.

Lynch congratulated Maloney and said in a statement that “I look forward to working under your leadership on the many issues that face our committee and our nation.”

While any member can run to be the chair of a committee, majority lawmakers with the most tenure on the committee — in this case Maloney — usually win. Maloney had already been passed over for the coveted seat in 2011 in favor of Cummings. She has been acting chair since Cummings died last month.

Maloney, who has served on the committee since 1993, is well known for her advocacy for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, helping to secure permanent authorization for a victims’ fund earlier this year.

Ryan Wangman can be reached at ryan.wangman@globe.com.