“He has said the right words, but I actually have the experience,” Klobuchar said, touting her efforts on the issue in the Senate. “And I think this kind of experience matters.”

When the loquacious 37-year-old extolled the benefits of a voting rights bill passed in the House, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar saw an opening.

ATLANTA — The final minutes of the fifth Democratic presidential debate were ticking away Wednesday night. The candidates were probably tired. But, if they wanted to slow his momentum, someone — anyone — had to land a clean, obvious hit on Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor who has jumped to the top of Iowa polls.

Advertisement

It was a rare direct hit on Buttigieg, whose status as a rising star in polls in Iowa and New Hampshire was expected to make him an inviting target for his rivals at Wednesday’s debate. He dodged oblique barbs and emerged relatively unscathed, pointing repeatedly to his Midwestern upbringing and the experiences of his impressive — albeit comparatively short — life thus far to make the case for his qualifications.

“Washington experience is not the only experience that matters,” Buttigieg said in response to Klobuchar’ criticism. “There’s more than 100 years of Washington experience on this stage and where are we right now as a country?”

Missing from the attacks on Buttigieg during the two-hour debate here, however, was intensive scrutiny of his policy proposals. Those kinds of criticisms were largely directed instead at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who faced subtle and direct critiques of her proposed wealth tax, her commitment to stopping climate change, and her Medicare for All plan.

Coming at the end of a long day of impeachment hearings, it was not immediately clear how much the debate had done to shift the dynamics of an unsettled race. Klobuchar and California Senator Kamala Harris delivered strong performances that could help them lift their single-digit poll numbers. Former Vice President Joe Biden did little to grab the spotlight and restore his decisive lead. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker made an impassioned plea to stay in the mix as he faced the possibility of missing he threshold for next month’s debate.

Advertisement

But Wednesday night’s encounter did underscore a crucial difference between two of the top candidates circling Iowa: As Buttigieg sought to command the stage with his rhetoric, speaking of a “tender moment” coming at the end of a Trump presidency or the overarching need to unify the nation, Warren dove into the details, using almost every question posed to her as an opportunity to dig into one of her plans, and occasionally urging her opponents to agree with her.

“Everyone on this stage should be embracing student loan debt forgiveness,” Warren said at one point. “It will help close the black-white wealth gap. Let’s do something tangible and real to make change in this country.”

Yet the debate was another reminder that while Warren’s policy focus has become her calling card and helped fuel her summerlong rise in the polls, it has also come with risk, giving her moderate opponents fodder to draw clear contrasts between themselves and her.

“The wealth tax, I’m sorry, it’s cumbersome,” Booker said of Warren’s plans to levy a 2 percent tax on the wealth of people with $50 million or more.

Advertisement

Warren’s allies say the risk is worth it because fully-baked plans are central to her brand. But at last month’s debate, her opponents pilloried her refusal to explain how she would pay for Medicare for All. Since then, Warren has laid out a funding proposal for the $20.5 trillion plan that would provide Americans with free government insurance, and presented a 19-page paper explaining how she would roll out such a system.

Without naming her, Klobuchar seemed to knock Warren for proposals that are popular with liberal voters, including Medicare for All and free public college. “I am not going to go for things just because they sound good on a bumper sticker, and then throw in a free car,” said Klobuchar.

And Buttigieg said that “commanding people” to accept government-run health insurance is “not the right approach to unify people around a very, very big transformation,” but he was never pressed by moderators or his opponents to offer extensive detail on the cost or workings of his plan.

Some of Warren’s supporters have complained that there is a double standard in the race that requires female candidates to offer up more qualifications and detail than male ones.

Asked why Buttigieg had eluded more detailed questioning of his own policies on stage, Katie Porter, a California congresswoman who has endorsed Warren, pointed to gender dynamics.

“I think there’s often a responsibility that falls on to women to actually figure out how to get things done,” Porter said after the debate. “It’s not enough to just pop in and look good.”

Advertisement

At one point, Klobuchar was asked by debate moderator Andrea Mitchell what she meant when she suggested recently that woman candidates with Buttigieg’s level of experience probably wouldn’t make it to a presidential debate stage.

Klobuchar quickly allowed that Buttigieg was “qualified,” but she stuck by her statement.

“Women are held to a higher standard. Otherwise, we could play a game called name your favorite woman president, which we can’t do, because it has all been men,” she said.

That wasn’t the only time a candidate passed on the chance to make a sharper criticism of Buttigieg. When a moderator asked about his campaign’s controversial use of a stock photo of a Kenyan woman and child on a webpage about African-Americans, Harris declined to dig in — but then found another way to question his electability.

Buttigieg has struggled to gain support from black Democrats, who will be crucial for the presidential nominee to win the general election. Harris derided candidates who “show up when it’s, you know, close to election time and show up in a black church and want to get the vote, but just haven’t been there before.”

Harris and Booker, who are both black, each sought to cast themselves as candidates who can capture the support of the multiracial coalition that buoyed President Obama in 2008 and 2012. Currently, all of the candidates polling at the top of the field are white.

“I have a lifetime of experience with black voters; I’ve been one since I was 18,” Booker said, as the audience burst into laughter.

Advertisement

Then, he made a comment that seemed aimed directly at Buttigieg, whose campaign consultants held a focus group with black South Carolina voters earlier this year. “Nobody on this stage should need a focus group to hear from African-American voters,” he said.

At one point, Klobuchar condescendingly called Buttigieg a “local official” and pointed out that she had won statewide — while he never had.

With his opponents signaling a new, if subtle, willingness to dig into questions about his electability and experience, Buttigieg tried to cast his unconventional story as an asset.

“I know that from the perspective of Washington, what goes on in my city might look small,” Buttigieg said. “We need to send somebody in who has a different kind of experience, the experience on the ground, solving problems, working side by side with neighbors on some of the toughest issues that come up in government.”

But he never specified what, exactly, those were.

Globe correspondent Ryan Wangman contributed to this report. Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@jessbidgood