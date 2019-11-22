WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer is being investigated for allegedly altering a document related to surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser in 2016, according to a person familiar with the case and published news reports.

The Associated Press confirmed reports by CNN and The Washington Post that the finding will be in a report Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz releases Dec. 9 on early stages of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling. The news reports cited unidentified individuals.