The US Justice Department’s appeal of a judge’s order compelling former White House Counsel Don McGahn to comply with a House Judiciary Committee subpoena for his testimony is set to be heard in Washington on Jan. 3.

The federal appeals court in Washington, in an order issued Wednesday, put US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ruling on hold while it considers the case.

House Democrats sued to force McGahn’s testimony earlier this year after he failed to comply with a subpoena that required him to appear before the Judiciary Committee on May 21.