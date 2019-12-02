(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said claims by some in the U.S. that his country is corrupt harm its ability to get investments from the rest of the world.
“The United States of America is a signal, for the world, for everyone,” Zelenskiy said in an interview, Time magazine reported. “When America says, for instance, that Ukraine is a corrupt country, that is the hardest of signals.”
“For me it’s very important for the United States, with all they can do for us, for them really to understand that we are a different country, that we are different people,” Zelenskiy said, according to Time, which was among four publications that interviewed Ukraine’s leader.
He said he never discussed with Trump any connection between a delay in U.S military aid and Trump’s request for investigations.
“I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo,” Zelenskiy said. “If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo.”
German news magazine Der Spiegel, which also was involved in the interview, reported that Zelenskiy said he didn’t speak with Trump “in such a way, like, ‘you give me this, I give you that.’”
Later, Trump wrote on Twitter: “The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls.”