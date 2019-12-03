(Bloomberg) — A tense moment between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during Tuesday’s NATO summit is highlighting differences between the leaders.
As the two spoke to the press, Trump asked Macron if he wanted to take “some nice ISIS fighters” and Macron replied in English, “let’s get serious.”
The French leader said that taking foreign fighters will be decided on a case by case basis and that the priority is to finish the war against Islamic State.
Trump replied, “this is why he is the greatest politician, because that was one of the best non-answers of all time.”
The discussion also highlighted differences over Turkey and Iran.
Advertisement
Watch the exchange:
Pres. Trump asks French Pres. Macron, "Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I could give them to you."— ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2019
"It is true you have foreign fighters coming from Europe, but this is a tiny minority of the overall problem," French. Pres. Macron responds. https://t.co/BjZDXzeGPQ pic.twitter.com/hOQ8oFNGVZ