(Bloomberg) — A tense moment between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during Tuesday’s NATO summit is highlighting differences between the leaders.

As the two spoke to the press, Trump asked Macron if he wanted to take “some nice ISIS fighters” and Macron replied in English, “let’s get serious.”

The French leader said that taking foreign fighters will be decided on a case by case basis and that the priority is to finish the war against Islamic State.