The findings could be the basis for the Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against the president. Judiciary Committee hearings begin Wednesday, and the panel could vote on articles of impeachment this month.

The 300-page report outlines the evidence the committee has collected against Trump in his call with Ukraine, as well as efforts by the administration to prevent key witnesses from testifying and to withhold documents demanded by impeachment investigators.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released their report detailing President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine on Tuesday as the impeachment inquiry moves to the House Judiciary Committee.

Advertisement

Here are the most incisive excerpts from the report.

The report accuses Trump of using his official power for personal benefit

“The President engaged in this course of conduct for the benefit of his own presidential reelection, to harm the election prospects of a political rival, and to influence our nation’s upcoming presidential election to his advantage. In doing so, the President placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election process, and endangered US national security.”

It pounces on Mulvaney’s ‘get over it’ quote

“The question presented by the set of facts enumerated in this report may be as simple as that posed by the President and his chief of staff’s brazenness: is the remedy of impeachment warranted for a president who would use the power of his office to coerce foreign interference in a US election, or is that now a mere perk of the office that Americans must simply ‘get over’?”

The report argues Trump’s misconduct goes beyond the July 25 phone call

“In the weeks following the July 25 call, the President’s hand-picked representatives increased the President’s pressure campaign on Ukrainian government officials—in person, over the phone, and by text message—to secure a public announcement of the investigations beneficial to President Trump’s reelection campaign.”

In refusing to turn over evidence, the report says Trump ‘flouted’ the Constitution

“No other President has flouted the Constitution and power of Congress to conduct oversight to this extent. No President has claimed for himself the right to deny the House’s authority to conduct an impeachment proceeding, control the scope of a power exclusively vested in the House, and forbid any and all cooperation from the Executive Branch. Even President Richard Nixon—who obstructed Congress by refusing to turn over key evidence—accepted the authority of Congress to conduct an impeachment inquiry and permitted his aides and advisors to produce documents and testify to Congressional committees.”

Advertisement

The report suggests Trump may have intimidated witnesses in his public attacks on officials who testified

“The President engaged in this effort to intimidate these public servants to prevent them from cooperating with Congress’ impeachment inquiry. He issued threats, openly discussed possible retaliation, made insinuations about their character and patriotism, and subjected them to mockery and derision—when they deserved the opposite. The President’s attacks were broadcast to millions of Americans—including witnesses’ families, friends, and coworkers.

It is a federal crime to intimidate or seek to intimidate any witness appearing before Congress.”