Politicians cite the founders often — on topics from gun control to voting rights — and impeachment has served as a magnet for those seeking to invoke American history. Democrats and Republicans name-dropped the Founding Fathers as basis for their votes — both for and against impeachment — in Bill Clinton’s 1999 Senate trial.

Several of the country’s founders, including Washington, weighed the basis for a Constitutional process to remove the president, and in his committee’s report , released Tuesday, Schiff also quoted Alexander Hamilton and Justice James Wilson of the Supreme Court on the topic of impeachment.

Representative Adam Schiff began the Intelligence Committee’s report on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump by turning back the clock and quoting a warning from George Washington.

Advertisement

Here’s what the framers thought about impeachment and the three possible charges for a president facing impeachment: treason, bribery, and high crimes and misdemeanors.

George Washington

The quote Schiff used from the country’s first president was from Washington’s farewell address, which he used mostly to issue warnings about America’s future, especially about the perils of political parties and factions.

But according to analysis done by historians at the University of Virginia, it’s actually unclear what Washington generally thought of impeachment. He was the president of the Constitutional Convention but only spoke twice and there is no record of any commentary he might have had on the topic.

Still, the historians note, he signed the Constitution and thus submitted his approval to its various sections, including the clause that laid out impeachment.

Alexander Hamilton

Schiff quoted Hamilton’s well-known Federalist Paper No. 65 at the beginning of the Intelligence Committee’s report.

The excerpt Schiff chose highlights the impeachment power, but he omitted Hamilton’s warning that followed.

“In many cases [impeachment] will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other,” Hamilton wrote. “And in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”

Advertisement

Basically, Hamilton was warning that political power — especially in the Senate, which ultimately votes in a presidential impeachment trial — could determine the outcome of impeachment regardless of the facts.

His predictions of partisanship have so far been accurate. Clinton and Andrew Johnson, the two presidents to face impeachment, were acquitted in the Senate with the unanimous support of the senators of their party, avoiding the 2/3-support threshold for conviction.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said in campaign ads that any impeachment effort will “fail” with him in charge. Twenty Republicans would have to break ranks with McConnell and vote for impeachment for Trump to be convicted.

James Madison

Schiff doesn’t mention Madison, but the fourth president had strong feelings about impeachment powers, which he called “indispensable” in debate at the Constitutional Convention.

“Some provision should be made for defending the Community [against] the incapacity, negligence or perfidy of the chief Magistrate,” Madison is recorded as saying.

He also pointed out that the president might “betray his trust to foreign powers,” a phrase that mirrors much of the main argument of Schiff’s preface to his report, in which he accuses Trump of pressuring Ukraine to help him win reelection.

Advertisement

James Wilson

Schiff quotes the Supreme Court justice in his report, citing a line from Wilson’s “Lectures on Law.”

Impeachment crimes do not reside “within the sphere of ordinary jurisprudence,” Wilson wrote. “Impeachments are confined to political characters, to political crimes and misdemeanors, and to political punishments.”

Wilson was making the point that impeachment is a unique disciplinary process, with extraordinary circumstances. In “Lectures on Law,” he cites historical example of impeachments in Germany and England, where he advocated for the separation of those who accuse the president (the House) and those who judge him (the Senate).

Other founders’ thoughts

Those like Schiff, who support impeaching Trump, aren’t the only ones claiming historical support for their political positions.

Some supporters of Trump have said the political nature of the House makes it unqualified to vote to impeach Trump. Fox News host Mark Levin suggested the framers thought the House would go “rogue” with impeachment.

But it’s inaccurate to generalize when it comes to the founder’s opinions on impeachment, because they didn’t have a singular opinion.

Some, like Massachusetts representative Elbridge Gerry of Marblehead, said a good leader “will not fear” impeachment. And others, like Edmund Randolph of Virginia, said “guilt wherever found ought to be punished.”

And others rejected impeachment entirely or suggested the president be tried by an independent forum away from the legislature.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.