A reference by Stanford professor Pamela Karlan to the president’s youngest child during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing drew swift and angry rebukes from President Trump’s campaign and his spokeswoman.

Karlan said Trump was wrong when he once claimed the Constitution gave broad and unchecked power, like a king.

“I’ll just give you one example that shows the difference between him and a king, which is the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility,” she said. “So, while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” she said.