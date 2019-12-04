WATFORD, England (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “two-faced” after he was overheard appearing to gossip about Trump.

Trump tells reporters he believes Trudeau was upset that he broached the fact that Canada falls short of the NATO target of spending 2% of its GDP on defense.

In footage recorded during a reception in London at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, Trudeau was seen standing with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.