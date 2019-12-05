‘‘You’re damn near as old as I am,’’ the man started. ‘‘I’m 83, and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did 30 years ago.’’

During an event in New Hampton, Iowa, the man rose to say he had two issues with Biden’s candidacy.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden got into an extraordinary exchange Thursday afternoon with an Iowa farmer who first called him too old to run and then challenged him on Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine, triggering Biden to call the man ‘‘a damn liar.’’

Then he turned toward what he said was a more pressing concern.

Advertisement

‘‘We all know [President Donald] Trump has been messing around in the Ukraine over there, holding their foreign aid . . . saying they’re going to investigate you,’’ he said. ‘‘He’s got no backbone, we know that.’’

‘‘But you, on the other hand, sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing, to get access to the president,’’ he continued. ‘‘You’re selling access to the president just like he was.’’

Biden stopped him.

‘‘You’re a damn liar, man,’’ Biden said. ‘‘That’s not true. And no one has ever said that.’’

‘‘The hell it ain’t,’’ the man replied. ‘‘I see it on the TV.’’

‘‘You see it on the TV?’’ Biden said.

‘‘All I do is watch TV,’’ the man continued.

‘‘No, I know you do,’’ Biden responded.

‘‘And by the way, I’m not sedentary,’’ Biden, 77, continued. ‘‘Look, the reason I’m running is I’ve been around a long time, and I know more than most people know. And I can get things done, that’s why I’m running. And you want to check my shape man, let’s do pushups together here, man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. OK?’’

Advertisement

‘‘Number two,’’ Biden said. ‘‘No one has said my son has done anything wrong. And I did not on any occasion — and no one has ever said it.’’

The Iowan interjected, saying, ‘‘I didn’t say you were doing anything wrong.’’

‘‘You said I set up my son to work on an oil company!’’ Biden said, raising his voice. ‘‘Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight, Jack!’’

‘‘That’s what I hear on MSNBC all day,’’ the man said.

‘‘You don’t hear that on MSNBC,’’ Biden said.

‘‘The hell I didn’t,’’ came the response.

‘‘You did not hear that at all. What you heard — look, AK,’’ Biden said, trying to calm the exchange. ‘‘I’m not going to get in an argument with you, man.’’

‘‘I don’t want to either,’’ the man said.

‘‘Well, yeah you do,’’ Biden responded.

‘‘It looks like you don’t have any more backbone than Trump does,’’ the man said, as the crowd groaned.

Biden looked around.

‘‘Any more questions?’’ Biden said, turning elsewhere in the audience.

As he sat down, the man said he wasn’t going to be voting for Biden.

Washington Post

Biden turns NATO video into campaign ad

On Wednesday, President Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ‘‘two-faced’’ and abruptly canceled a scheduled news conference at the NATO summit in London after a video surfaced appearing to show several world leaders, including Trudeau, laughing and gossiping about him.

Now one of Trump’s domestic political opponents has capitalized on the hot-mic moment to create his own video.

Advertisement

Former vice president Joe Biden released a campaign ad late Wednesday highlighting the NATO video in a blistering critique of Trump’s ability to lead on the global stage. Biden’s campaign also mocked Trump’s repeated insistence that the United States requires a president who isn’t a ‘‘laughingstock,’’ ending the ad with a graphic that read, ‘‘We need a leader the world respects.’’

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, hit back at Biden over his own foreign policy credentials.

‘‘As the President has said, Joe Biden claims that foreign leaders have told him they want him to win the election. Of course they do,’’ Murtaugh wrote in an e-mail to The Post. ‘‘They want to keep ripping off the United States like they did before Trump became President.’’

Washington Post