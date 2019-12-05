“There’s never been a time more urgent for leadership at home that can work for the middle class and tackle existential issues like climate change where we are moving dangerously backwards,” Kerry said. “Joe is uniquely the person running for president who can beat Donald Trump and get to work on day one at home and in the world with no time to waste.”

Citing his long friendship with Biden, Kerry said in a statement that “I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump has smashed apart.”

Former secretary of state John F. Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, endorsed Joe Biden for president Thursday, saying the former vice president is the leader the country “desperately needs right now.”

Kerry will join Biden on the campaign trail in Iowa Friday and New Hampshire Sunday, according to the Biden campaign. Kerry won both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary in 2004.

The endorsement serves as a major vote of confidence in Biden from a respected party figure. While polls show him as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, his candidacy has been dogged by uneven debate performances and behind-the-scene worries from party elites that the 77-year-old doesn’t have what it takes to beat Trump next November.

By backing Biden, Kerry is passing over his home state senator, Elizabeth Warren. Kerry served as Massachusetts senator for more than two decades before President Barack Obama appointed him secretary of state in 2013.

Last year, Trump withdrew the United States from one of Kerry’s crowning accomplishments — the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — despite Kerry’s quiet but unsuccessful efforts to preserve it. This year, Trump also followed through on a 2017 pledge to pull the US out of the Paris agreement on climate change, another signature accomplishment of Kerry’s.

The Biden campaign said Kerry will join the candidate on his “No Malarkey” barnstorm on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kerry will also appear with Biden in New Hampshire on Sunday, the campaign said.

