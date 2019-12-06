People just have to get to know him, Kerry said.

“Real accomplishment is not unimportant,” Kerry, who endorsed the former vice president Thursday, told reporters after a packed community forum held by Biden at a restaurant event center.

ELKADER, Iowa — Former secretary of state John F. Kerry expressed confidence Friday that Joe Biden could make up lost ground in Iowa, saying voters would gravitate toward his political record and trusted experience in foreign policy.

“I think he ought to do what he is doing,” he said. “He has to meet Iowa.”

The friends and former Senate colleagues hit the road together on the closing stretch of Biden’s “No Malarkey” bus tour. The eight-day trip with stops in small towns, suburbs, and cities comes as Biden seeks to rejuvenate his presidential campaign here after slipping in the polls while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has seen a surge.

Kerry, who won the Iowa caucuses on his way to grabbing the Democratic nomination in 2004, drew comparisons between his come-from-behind victory here and Biden’s current position.

“I am always extremely suspicious of reports that . . . aren’t on the ground,” Kerry said. “All the pundits sitting back at these, you know, talkathon cable stations are sometimes just really not in touch with what is happening on the ground here.”

In Cedar Rapids, where the two started the day, Kerry and Biden delivered an animated and full-throated rebuke of President Trump before an audience of 200 people gathered at a sun-lit recreation center.

“The only team that has worked more closely than us is Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin,” said Kerry, who drew rounds of applause in support of Biden, whom he called a good friend with a legacy of handling world crises and getting things done in Congress.

“Don’t just send a message, send us a president, send us a man who can put the world back together,” Kerry said, who received a standing ovation.

Biden touted Kerry’s military and foreign policy experience so much it sometimes sounded as though he was doing the endorsing.

“No one better understands the importance of American leadership in the world than John Kerry,” Biden said. “No one sees more clearly the damage that Donald Trump has done to the American standard in the world.”

Asked in Elkader whether he was concerned Trump’s likely impeachment could cloud Biden’s presidential campaign, Kerry said he was worried “a very large amount of money” is being spent to politicize the issue.

During his presidential run, Kerry was attacked by some former Vietnam veterans who sought to discredit his military experience through a coordinated and later discredited political campaign. Kerry told reporters he saw parallels between then and now.

“This president lies to Americans every day,” he said.

